Cwh Capital Management Has Lifted Its Borgwarner (BWA) Stake; Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Lowered Nike (NKE) Position as Share Value Rose

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 606,973 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $82.52. About 3.28 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,020 shares to 56,878 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 36,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,695 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd stated it has 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 18,146 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Alps reported 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited holds 47,181 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 39,645 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co invested in 15,979 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brave Asset Management owns 0.14% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 6,350 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation reported 20,153 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks owns 86,910 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Webster Commercial Bank N A reported 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 27,323 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Limited Liability holds 186,580 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.