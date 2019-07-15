Cwh Capital Management Has Increased Its Borgwarner (BWA) Position by $1.24 Million; Stock Value Declined; Marvin & Palmer Associates Upped Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding by $510,390

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $119.36. About 1.46M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 340,492 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 4,770 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles And Equity Research has 717,600 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Lc holds 0.02% or 2,082 shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Management Ca accumulated 7,106 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il has invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 10 invested in 22,192 shares or 0.51% of the stock. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.51% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Parsec Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Connable Office has invested 0.58% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Corporation Nj stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tower Bridge owns 17,260 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 193,091 shares. Somerset Gp Lc owns 9,986 shares. Shelton Capital owns 12,452 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Accuvest Global stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. Another trade for 7,800 shares valued at $785,791 was sold by Kozanian Hagop H. $702,392 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF. TEMPLETON RICHARD K had sold 90,842 shares worth $9.19 million. PATSLEY PAMELA H also sold $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. BLINN MARK A had sold 6,648 shares worth $683,813 on Tuesday, January 29. 8,693 shares valued at $922,762 were sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Texas Instruments – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – DGRO, TXN, NEE, LIN – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “INTC or TXN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: TXN, IRDM, X – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas instruments -1.5% on Bernstein downgrade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 461 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 6,201 shares. Amica Mutual holds 0.04% or 8,168 shares in its portfolio. 84,519 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company accumulated 467,600 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,865 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 2% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 0.2% or 15,930 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com has 176,281 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mgmt owns 178,414 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Llp has 0.32% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 118,300 shares. Pggm Invs has invested 0.07% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Utah Retirement invested in 0.03% or 39,434 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Co invested in 9,378 shares. Cullen Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 65,194 shares to 369,614 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 410,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,813 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).