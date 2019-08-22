Cwh Capital Management Has Increased Its Borgwarner (BWA) Position by $1.24 Million; Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Raised At&T (T) Position by $650,101

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 534,243 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 14.19M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Salem Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.24% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 11,500 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 101,228 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability stated it has 93,423 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 225,636 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Management. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 39,434 shares. Moreover, Manchester Management has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 1,000 shares. Pinnacle Financial owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 114,578 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp Inc owns 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 581 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 10,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corp reported 39,645 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 72,270 shares. 9,514 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee LP has invested 1.2% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,020 shares to 56,878 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 36,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,695 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).