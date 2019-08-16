Cwh Capital Management Has Cut Stake in General Electric Co (GE) as Shares Rose; Holder Aviance Capital Management Has Increased Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Position

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 205,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 852,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 646,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 7.72 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 410,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 372,813 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 783,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 232.59 million shares traded or 304.22% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – Barron’s: GE Rises on Potential Deal for Jenbacher Unit; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – From sneakers to the Dow’s biggest loser: Skechers, General Electric may see big moves on earnings; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD – AS PART OF CONTRACT, CO TO PERFORM PRESSURE PART METALLURGY UPGRADATION FOR 3 SUPERCRITICAL 660MW SUPER CRITICAL STEAM GENERATORS; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS looks to sell wind portfolio stake; 19/04/2018 – General Electric sets out on road to regaining investors’ trust; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – REDUCED INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURAL COSTS BY $805 MILLION AND ON TRACK TO EXCEED COST REDUCTION GOAL OF $2 BILLION IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDER WITH OHGISHMA POWER

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How We Saw Annaly Capital’s Call Coming – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What’s in the Cards for Annaly Capital (NLY) in Q1 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital slips after capital raise – Seeking Alpha” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital: An 11% Yield Today, That Could Double In A Recession – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital (NLY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $668.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 29,146 shares to 139,794 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 70,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward. Green Anthony C bought $478,000 worth of stock. 2,780 shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne, worth $24,936 on Friday, June 7.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.59 million activity. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 160,940 shares to 834,815 shares, valued at $20.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 118,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “GE’s stock sinks toward 7th loss in 8 sessions – MarketWatch” on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “GE unions in Schenectady and elsewhere approve new four-year contract – Albany Business Review” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “General Electric’s Stock Finds Support At Key Technical Level – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Key Takeaway From General Electric’s Latest Presentation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

