Cwh Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Borgwarner (BWA) by $1.24 Million as Share Price Declined; Fedex (FDX) Position Held by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.05. About 97,516 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 1,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,447 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 5,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.54. About 217,675 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Dallas, a Texas-based fund reported 6,133 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited invested 2.58% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Howard Mgmt owns 74,057 shares. 1,605 were reported by Btr Cap Management. Tdam Usa has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,995 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt invested 0.61% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). France-based Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.11% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). West Oak Capital Limited Liability Co reported 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. West Coast Fincl, California-based fund reported 26,947 shares. 10,753 were accumulated by Johnson Counsel. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp reported 5,570 shares stake. Mackenzie Fin stated it has 11,297 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 119,694 are held by Altrinsic Global Advisors Ltd. Scotia Incorporated invested in 70,181 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 1,780 shares to 47,419 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,566 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 7,588 were reported by Brinker Capital. United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Ltd has invested 0.33% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 17,400 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Sprucegrove Ltd invested in 0.58% or 224,000 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Stifel Financial has invested 0.06% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 241,522 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 59,896 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. The Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.53% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Manchester Mgmt Llc reported 1,000 shares. Castleark Mngmt has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 2,495 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

