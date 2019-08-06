Cwh Capital Management Has Boosted Borgwarner (BWA) Position By $1.24 Million; Rand Capital (RAND)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 4 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 3 sold and reduced their positions in Rand Capital Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 731,228 shares, down from 1.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Rand Capital Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased Borgwarner Inc (BWA) stake by 39.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cwh Capital Management Inc acquired 32,655 shares as Borgwarner Inc (BWA)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Cwh Capital Management Inc holds 114,710 shares with $4.41 million value, up from 82,055 last quarter. Borgwarner Inc now has $7.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.39. About 1.81M shares traded or 2.88% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology

Raffles Associates Lp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Rand Capital Corporation for 55,000 shares. Associated Banc owns 300,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shufro Rose & Co Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 188,739 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 17,925 shares.

The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 5,445 shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) has risen 0.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The company has market cap of $16.37 million. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It has a 28.15 P/E ratio. It generally lends to more mature companies.

