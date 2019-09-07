Cwh Capital Management Decreased Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake by $301,200; Share Value Declined; Advisory Services Network Upped Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $405,821

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 7,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 33,466 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 25,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 5,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 56,878 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 61,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 3.70M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Smith Moore Co has 15,179 shares. 14.01 million were reported by Polen Capital Limited Co. Arga Investment Ltd Partnership holds 31,125 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 11,537 were accumulated by M Securities. Condor Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 4,646 shares. Chatham has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stralem Communication reported 3.27% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 573,050 shares. Caledonia Public Limited Com invested in 763,500 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 2,255 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 15.97M shares. Grimes Com has 0.71% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 168,510 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital reported 122,052 shares. Edmp Inc invested in 2.72% or 51,989 shares.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,307 shares to 16,317 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 31,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,825 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $593.38 million for 18.01 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.