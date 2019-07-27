Cwh Capital Management Boosted Stake in Borgwarner (BWA) by $1.24 Million as Share Price Declined; Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Lifted Loews (L) Holding by $407,443

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 8,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 335,532 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.08 million, up from 326,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.84. About 830,048 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 2.91M shares traded or 72.94% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BorgWarner Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BorgWarner Reports Second Quarter 2019 US GAAP Net Earnings Of $0.83 Per Diluted Share, Or $1.00 Per Diluted Share Excluding Non-Comparable Items – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 65,194 shares to 369,614 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,878 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc has invested 0.09% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Tiaa Cref Management Lc has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory LP has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 956 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus reported 32,971 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nwq Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.6% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 720,481 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co stated it has 52 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 5,680 shares. Community Financial Serv Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 5,946 shares. 72,600 are owned by Banque Pictet Cie. J Goldman And Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 32,041 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated accumulated 7,588 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 226,360 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 29,999 shares. Synovus Financial, Georgia-based fund reported 2,306 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.88 million activity. TISCH ANDREW H sold $479,495 worth of stock or 10,528 shares. TISCH JAMES S sold $479,614 worth of stock or 10,528 shares.