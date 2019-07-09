CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Star Bulk Carriers had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 15. Drewry Financial maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14 target in Friday, February 22 report. See Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) latest ratings:

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Drewry Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

Analysts expect CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. It closed at $0.16 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company has market cap of $965.37 million. The Company’s vessels transport bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, fertilizers, and steel products. It has a 20.78 P/E ratio. As of March 9, 2017, the firm had a fleet of 68 operating vessels and 4 newbuilding vessels, as well as operated a chartered-in Supramax vessel.

The stock increased 2.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 351,821 shares traded. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has declined 38.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBLK News: 14/05/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS AGREES TO BUY 15 DRY BULK VESSELS; 14/05/2018 – SONGA BULK ASA ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO COMBINE ITS FLEET WITH STAR BULK; 04/04/2018 – Star Bulk at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Apr 20; 27/03/2018 – Star Bulk Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 20/04/2018 – Star Bulk Announces the Acquisition of 16 Vessels From Augustea Atlantica & York Cap Management; 14/05/2018 – Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Agrees to Acquire 18 Dry Bulk Vessels and lntends to Establish a Secondary Listing in Oslo, Norway; 14/05/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS AGREES TO BUY THREE DRY BULK VESSELS IN AN; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 20/04/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP – VESSELS WILL BE ACQUIRED BY A NON-RECOURSE FULLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF STAR BULK; 14/05/2018 – SBULK – SONGA BULK IN AN PACT TO COMBINE FLEET W/ STAR BULK

CWC Energy Services Corp., an oilfield services company, provides contract drilling and well servicing services in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company has market cap of $81.76 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It currently has negative earnings. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and coil tubing.