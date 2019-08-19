Cvs Health (Put) (CVS) Stock Value Declined While Twin Securities Has Lowered Its Stake by $28.43 Million; Workday (WDAY) Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $36.10 Million

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Put) (CVS) by 95.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 536,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 27,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $61.26. About 2.88M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 188,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 375,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.43M, up from 187,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $189.66. About 866,561 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc (Put) by 871,124 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $41.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 767,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc (Put).