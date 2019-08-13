Cvs Health (Put) (CVS) Shares Declined While Twin Securities Has Trimmed Its Holding by $28.43 Million; As Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Stock Price Rose, Fdx Advisors Boosted by $327,858 Its Position

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Put) (CVS) by 95.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 536,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 27,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $59.72. About 3.07M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 3,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 32,059 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 28,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.14. About 2.45M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “See How Intel Corp Ranks Among Analysts’ Top Dow 30 Picks – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “With a More Diverse Future, Intel Stock Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 11,908 shares to 4,942 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc Com (NYSE:DHI) by 8,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,226 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG).

