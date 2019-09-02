Cvs Health (Put) (CVS) Shareholder Verition Fund Management Upped Stake; Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Holder Narwhal Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $874,800 as Stock Declined

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 97,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The hedge fund held 138,510 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 235,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 797,764 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Put) (CVS) by 380% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 24,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.56M for 12.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,911 shares to 47,782 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Com Ny accumulated 57,559 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 138,134 shares. Boston Prns owns 1.62 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 3.80 million were reported by Invesco. Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0.05% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 88,311 shares stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 0% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 14,912 shares. Gsa Cap Llp holds 25,418 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 29,856 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0.01% or 944,850 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.05% or 112,600 shares. Amp Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 188,659 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). The Mississippi-based Trustmark Bank Trust Department has invested 0.04% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Capital Mgmt La has 21,470 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 35,124 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.08% or 38,789 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 1.37M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Madison Investment reported 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bridgewater Associates Lp accumulated 636,180 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 274 are owned by Lifeplan Grp Inc Inc. Fort LP holds 5,836 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research owns 282,483 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx stated it has 19,999 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Renaissance Llc holds 0.01% or 303,553 shares in its portfolio. Chem Savings Bank accumulated 0.44% or 72,488 shares. Punch Associate Inv Mgmt has invested 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Vanguard Gru reported 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 28,893 shares to 10,470 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 26,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,580 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).