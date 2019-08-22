Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined While Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Upped Stake by $352,715; Portolan Capital Management Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 138.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 6,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 11,451 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, up from 4,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.35 million shares traded or 9.62% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 7,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 45,206 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77 million, up from 37,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $328.12. About 521,112 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 40,163 shares to 1,185 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,475 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust (SHY).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 50,267 shares. United Asset Strategies owns 7,585 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5.97M shares. Lincoln National holds 0.03% or 13,581 shares. Westwood Grp Incorporated has 1.27% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cap City Fl owns 21,952 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Horan Capital Advsrs Llc owns 30,983 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Somerset Trust Com has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.15% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,427 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Liability Com has 155,984 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Dallas Secs owns 0.64% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 16,575 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg holds 1.38 million shares. Cardinal Capital reported 258,450 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 132,926 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,830 were reported by Norinchukin Bancorp The. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Foundry reported 0.02% stake. Principal Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Westover Advisors Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Exane Derivatives reported 12 shares. Hilltop Hldgs has 1,266 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 848,068 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pacific Global Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 2,555 shares. Strategic Fincl stated it has 10,744 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.84% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Synovus Financial stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Wetherby Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Nebraska-based First Bancshares Of Omaha has invested 0.36% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 1.55M shares to 581,343 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Match Group Inc. by 61,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,433 shares, and cut its stake in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).