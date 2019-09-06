Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined While Roanoke Asset Management Increased by $702,939 Its Stake; Parametric Portfolio Associates Stake in Benefitfocus (BNFT) Trimmed by $1.24 Million as Share Price Declined

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 63.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 25,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The institutional investor held 14,347 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 39,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $862.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 15,654 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 14/03/2018 Benefitfocus 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT), And Others; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 1Q Rev $57.5M-$59.5M; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C TO 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Rev $55.5M-$57.5M; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Delivers 123% ROI for ASRC, Nucleus Research Finds; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance Costs to Employees; 24/04/2018 – Benefitfocus Extends Stk Ownership to All Employees; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q REV. $66.8M, EST. $66.5M; 21/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Announces Secondary Offering

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $62.49. About 1.55M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.49 earnings per share, down 48.48% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Benefitfocus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BNFT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.26 million shares or 15.52% more from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Llc reported 5,505 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 180,514 shares stake. Product Partners Limited Liability accumulated 44,561 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Frontier Com Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.64M shares or 0.58% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa holds 189,474 shares. Connable Office stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Artisan Ltd Partnership invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 746,849 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sei Communication invested in 116,844 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 108,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). 8,766 are held by Price T Rowe Md. Rhumbline Advisers holds 84,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 2.27 million shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp Com (NYSE:PBA) by 20,754 shares to 300,113 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 32,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander Brazil S.A. (NYSE:BSBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,160 shares. Old Bancorp In has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Marco Invest Ltd Liability Com has 0.34% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aviva Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 609,880 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.88% stake. Punch & Management holds 58,184 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company reported 127,121 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Keystone Fincl Planning has 102,673 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rench Wealth Mgmt reported 33,936 shares stake. Bailard invested in 41,815 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd holds 1.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 190,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,481 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 5.77M shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc invested in 6,750 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

