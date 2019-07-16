CVS Health (CVS) to pay $0.50 on Aug 2, 2019; Connectone Bancorp (CNOB)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

Connectone Bancorp Inc (CNOB) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 52 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 44 cut down and sold stock positions in Connectone Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 20.36 million shares, up from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Connectone Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 30 Increased: 37 New Position: 15.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is expected to pay $0.50 on Aug 2, 2019. (NYSE:CVS) shareholders before Jul 24, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. CVS Health Corp’s current price of $57.44 translates into 0.87% yield. CVS Health Corp’s dividend has Jul 25, 2019 as record date. Jul 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 5.81M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $801.30 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 11.06 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans.

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $20.56 million for 9.74 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.37% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 80,821 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) has declined 16.04% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c

Seidman Lawrence B holds 6.26% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for 390,781 shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 124,300 shares or 4.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc has 2.72% invested in the company for 788,261 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.99% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 636,193 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $76.17’s average target is 32.61% above currents $57.44 stock price. CVS Health had 33 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 20. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. Argus Research maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. The company has market cap of $74.62 billion. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.