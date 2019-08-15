Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined While Salem Capital Management Decreased by $349,800 Its Stake; Bridges Investment Management Decreased Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by $1.25 Million

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 48.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 13,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 10.36M shares traded or 21.73% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 35.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 17,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 32,217 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 49,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.65. About 3.23M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.