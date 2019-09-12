Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined While Cypress Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Employers Holdings (EIG) Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.47 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 566.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 68,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 80,224 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.68 million, up from 12,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 5.18M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 55.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 35,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The institutional investor held 98,739 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17M, up from 63,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 49,725 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $26.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vectrus Inc by 71,080 shares to 150,480 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 25,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,088 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold EIG shares while 52 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 24.84 million shares or 0.57% less from 24.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Ltd Liability Co accumulated 35,869 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 81,044 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 3.17M shares stake. Geode Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). 49,430 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement System. 450,862 are held by Retail Bank Of Mellon. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 6,442 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 23,435 shares. 24,393 are held by Citigroup. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Prospector Ptnrs Ltd invested in 104,900 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 23,585 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 20,865 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 34,556 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Advisors Corp reported 0.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Counselors Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 48,941 shares. 95,463 were accumulated by Btr Management Inc. Pinnacle Limited has 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 196,254 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 817,895 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 3,958 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bowling Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.9% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.03 million shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited Company holds 94,837 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd reported 81,485 shares. Fin Architects holds 0.13% or 12,863 shares in its portfolio. Horan Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 1.69% or 45,992 shares. 7,688 were reported by First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division. 133,000 were accumulated by Ally Incorporated.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $297.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 22,818 shares to 228,012 shares, valued at $13.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 15,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,040 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York (NYSE:BK).