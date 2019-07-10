Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined While American Assets Investment Management Raised Its Holding; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Raised Its Holding in Manpowergroup (MAN) by $669,776

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 45.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 8,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,039 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 17,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $93. About 545,044 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 3.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 28/05/2018 – EGYPT STATE COMPANY TO SELL UP TO 4 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN EASTERN TOBACCO ON CAIRO EXCHANGE -MINISTRY OF MANPOWER; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 13/03/2018 – Portugal Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV 8.6%; 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and; 12/03/2018 – Hungary Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – New Zealand 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 20/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Hong Kong Recognized as Industry Leader for Doing Well by Doing Good

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 4.89M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 8,637 shares. Regions Financial Corp reported 65 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 109,355 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.02% or 68,558 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Capital Mgmt Lc owns 40,806 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Atlanta Capital Management L L C owns 11,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 21,611 shares. Axa invested in 0.01% or 37,501 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com has 0.01% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 23,556 shares. Brown Advisory reported 19,889 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc has 647,592 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,340 shares. The Japan-based Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited has invested 0.71% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 37,188 shares to 218,018 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,426 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $288,614 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.