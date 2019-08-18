Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined While Tower Research Capital Trc Lowered Its Holding by $2.01 Million; As First Horizon National (FHN) Share Price Rose, Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Lowered by $1.01 Billion Its Holding

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (FHN) by 81.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 72,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 16,757 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.26M, down from 89,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in First Horizon National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 1.16M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 68.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 37,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 17,459 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 55,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64 million shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 5,574 shares to 7,540 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 24,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The New York-based Park Avenue Secs Lc has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Bancorporation Tru Company Of Newtown stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westover Capital Lc holds 6,656 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Martin And Tn reported 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Factory Mutual Insur has invested 0.64% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Selway Asset Management holds 2.01% or 55,833 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 121,823 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 50,609 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Financial Counselors Inc owns 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 51,282 shares. Affinity Limited Liability Corp reported 159,169 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc New York accumulated 0% or 516 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt has 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 107,113 shares. Stevens Cap Management L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 212,461 shares.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.25 million for 9.28 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 35,800 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 30,853 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership accumulated 300,000 shares. Regions reported 0% stake. Paloma Management Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 85,205 shares. Lsv Asset Management has 4.34 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Heartland Inc has 24,299 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 378,169 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 570 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corp holds 772,816 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 13,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 1,463 shares.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 12,448 shares to 14,427 shares, valued at $599.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenaris Sa (NYSE:TS) by 118,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT).

