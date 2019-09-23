Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined While Spears Abacus Advisors Raised Its Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Glynn Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $757,200

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 23,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.17M, up from 23,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $8.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1786. About 1.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon Effect: HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 49.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 6,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 20,125 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 13,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $63.47. About 2.55M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ima Wealth owns 1,353 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,430 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 15.74M shares or 4.19% of the stock. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davis has invested 4.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 1.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macroview Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anderson Hoagland invested in 7,932 shares or 8.72% of the stock. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Incorporated owns 2,258 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Cim invested in 3.52% or 5,392 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd reported 7.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amp Capital has 182,830 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv, Alabama-based fund reported 759 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.83% or 16,140 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4.27 million shares. Invsts owns 22.59M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 1.21 million shares. Caprock Grp accumulated 22,682 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 4,204 are owned by Moneta Grp Inc Inv Advsrs Limited Company. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cetera Advisor owns 41,782 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 102.37M were reported by Vanguard Group. Markel Corporation holds 0.23% or 275,000 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,155 shares. Cohen Management Inc holds 105,814 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 801,156 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prns has invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, And has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Fca Corporation Tx has 0.44% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $851.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 2,955 shares to 6,286 shares, valued at $649,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 12,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,265 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

