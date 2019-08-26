Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined While Homrich & Berg Upped Its Holding; As Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Longer Investments Lowered Its Stake

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 8,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,733 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 28,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $117.87. About 730,620 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 75.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 13,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 30,376 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 17,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 668,804 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 502,869 are held by Conning. Peapack Gladstone Fin stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bennicas & Associates Incorporated has 151,458 shares for 13.84% of their portfolio. Finance Consulate Inc accumulated 7,736 shares. Blair William Com Il accumulated 0.42% or 654,638 shares. Stewart Patten Limited Company reported 4.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). California-based Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1,614 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Com. Hemenway Tru Comm Limited Liability holds 150,939 shares. America First Inv Advsrs Lc reported 0.21% stake. 9,406 were accumulated by Jnba Fincl Advsrs. Cadence Bankshares Na, a Texas-based fund reported 153,933 shares. First Midwest National Bank Division stated it has 63,270 shares. Fairfield Bush & has 0.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 49,736 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews Corporation reported 4,320 shares. First Personal Fin Services has invested 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Morgan Stanley holds 0.19% or 12.21 million shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability holds 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 244,870 shares. Keystone Fin Planning, a Ohio-based fund reported 102,673 shares. Richard C Young & holds 1.4% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 136,431 shares. Jnba Advsr has 6,581 shares. Grimes And has 0.51% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 120,960 shares. Paradigm Asset Comm Lc stated it has 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fincl Bank holds 0.44% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 72,488 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Voya Mngmt Lc reported 598,047 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 519,144 shares. Redwood Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 252,284 shares. Cambridge has 5,594 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 9,751 shares to 5,537 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 33,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,542 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).