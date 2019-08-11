Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined While Beach Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding by $2.46 Million; Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Brookfield Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $61.75 Million

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 60.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 46,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 123,863 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, up from 77,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 50.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 136,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 132,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.82 million, down from 268,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $552.42. About 491,185 shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; CVS Health Earnings Beat Views – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why CVS Health Stock Lost 17% Through the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “If You’re Not Long CVS Yet, You Should Be – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 15,427 shares to 2,325 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl. Group (NYSE:AIG) by 22,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,948 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc..

