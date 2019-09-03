Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined While Palisade Asset Management Lifted Holding; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position Maintained by Boothbay Fund Management Llc

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 161.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 7,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,914 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 4,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $296.23. About 88,551 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 130.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 15,922 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, up from 6,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 1.53 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 90,995 shares to 226,846 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 49,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,525 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “CVS Health Earnings Are Coming. Hereâ€™s What To Expect. – Barron’s” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.39% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lc reported 0.03% stake. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd reported 109,495 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brookstone reported 5,228 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 43,052 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc owns 0.15% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,427 shares. Waddell And Reed Fin Incorporated accumulated 901,722 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Foundry Prns Ltd Llc has invested 0.7% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Goelzer Invest Management Inc has 0.46% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 89,470 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Park Circle Co owns 300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Australia-based Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 5.97M shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Communication reported 0.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 16,414 shares. The Wisconsin-based Cap Invest Svcs Of America has invested 2.85% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Stephens Ar holds 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 7,225 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 16,486 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Chevy Chase Hldgs Inc has invested 0.08% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Claar Advisors Limited Com owns 1,846 shares. Brinker accumulated 28,700 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,676 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Old National Commercial Bank In owns 2,800 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hightower Limited holds 2,580 shares. Impact Limited Liability Co stated it has 9,625 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Miles Cap invested in 1,742 shares.