Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined While Matrix Asset Advisors Has Upped Its Stake; Kempen Capital Management Stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Decreased by $3.14 Million

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 57,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 208,688 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 151,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 53,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,504 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59M, down from 350,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,610 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Ltd Llc. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 1.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 108,000 shares. Nippon Life Communications accumulated 1.06M shares. Creative Planning holds 0.12% or 555,488 shares. Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 18,493 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment reported 73,620 shares stake. Quantum Capital Management invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sanders Limited stated it has 10.76 million shares or 3.12% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 8.37M shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. First Trust Lp invested in 4.25 million shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd reported 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.5% or 3.81 million shares. Cordasco Ntwk holds 0.95% or 16,039 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.88% or 1.01 million shares. Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Lc has 1.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 298,307 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27,555 shares to 401,435 shares, valued at $26.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 48,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Strategic Ed Inc Com.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 45,003 shares to 62,302 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,957 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).