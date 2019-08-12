Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined While Carret Asset Management Boosted Position; Ashford Capital Management Decreased Its United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) Holding as Valuation Declined

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 54,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 576,313 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16M, down from 630,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $506.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 18,337 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 5,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 105,968 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 100,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.13. About 1.02 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. The insider Whittemore Kent G bought 400 shares worth $6,446. On Monday, August 5 Hogan Michael bought $140,880 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 12,700 shares. The insider MARTZ BRAD bought 2,000 shares worth $22,155. Another trade for 4,258 shares valued at $50,216 was made by St John Scott on Friday, August 9. $216,285 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by POITEVINT ALEC II. On Wednesday, March 27 the insider Menon Deepak bought $9,193.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 18,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd stated it has 38,220 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 46,900 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 22,100 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Voya Investment Management owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 10,446 shares. 303,012 were reported by Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Blackrock Inc holds 3.18M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 4,278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 16,819 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 315,350 are held by Raymond James Associate.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Know This Before Buying United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Continue to Surge Higher? – Tale of the Tape – NASDAQ” published on December 20, 2013, Stockhouse.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Reports Financial Results for Its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Stockhouse” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “St. Pete insurer has $330 million deal with South Florida firm – South Florida Business Journal” published on August 18, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 35,586 shares to 152,888 shares, valued at $13.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate by 105,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45,265 shares to 120,240 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,918 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 90,780 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,111 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 2.21 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Gru reported 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boston has invested 0.73% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 21,159 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 68,500 shares. Moreover, Veritas Invest (Uk) has 4.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 242,466 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 49,427 shares stake. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 339,846 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited invested 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Seatown Pte Ltd accumulated 1.21% or 190,000 shares. Cibc stated it has 377,193 shares. At National Bank & Trust invested in 44,590 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 11,618 were reported by Northside Capital Management Limited Liability Corp.