Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined While Beech Hill Advisors Has Raised by $2.98 Million Its Position; As Magellan Midstream Partners Com (MMP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Beacon Financial Group Trimmed Position

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Com (MMP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 5,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 28,432 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 34,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 858,364 shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 117.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 56,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 103,960 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, up from 47,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,735 shares to 27,025 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,433 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1.40 million shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 12,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,776 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust North American (EMLP).

