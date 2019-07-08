Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Raised by Taconic Capital Advisors Lp; York Capital Management Global Advisors Lifted Its Synovus Finl (SNV) Position

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 362,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 902,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.02 million, up from 540,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 230,775 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 365% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 365,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 2.10 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. Shares for $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 275,000 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $28.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willscot Corp by 872,405 shares to 136,410 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 705,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,295 shares, and cut its stake in Nextdecade Corp.

