Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Maintained by Sfe Investment Counsel; Apple (AAPL) Holder Sigma Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Stake by $375,876 as Shares Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 278.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 20,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 27,905 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 7,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.94M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03 million, down from 42,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for its iPhone, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – Foxconn suffers first yearly profit drop since 2008 as iPhone slumps; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 15,754 shares to 569,807 shares, valued at $44.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 37,675 shares to 68,760 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,232 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

