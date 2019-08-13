Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Maintained by Brown Advisory Securities Llc; Denali Advisors Has Boosted Its Autonation (AN) Position by $374,500; Shares Rose

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc. (AN) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 50,400 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 39,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 625,636 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 93,580 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $59.86. About 7.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 240,922 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lesa Sroufe And invested in 0.56% or 12,135 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Inv Lc invested in 24,293 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 20,971 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 28,183 shares. Bbr Prtn Lc invested in 0.03% or 3,759 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Capital Communications has 0.18% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sol Com holds 20,782 shares. Philadelphia accumulated 1.58% or 332,692 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Llc invested in 20,531 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.49M shares.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 4,130 shares to 7,969 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,537 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. JACKSON MICHAEL J also sold $1.56 million worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) on Wednesday, June 5.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 141,700 shares to 197,500 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 23,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,940 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 216,848 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 54,391 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 3,183 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey-based Prudential Incorporated has invested 0.1% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). First Trust LP has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 188,344 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus has invested 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 47 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 183,964 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Com reported 11,334 shares. Regions Financial Corp owns 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 50 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Earnest Prns Lc invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).