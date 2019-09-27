Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Lifted by Hayek Kallen Investment Management; Bancolombia Sa (CIB) Holder Investec Asset Management North America Has Increased Its Holding

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 7,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 19,859 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 12,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.85. About 2.25M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Bancolombia Sa (CIB) by 146.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 166,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 280,983 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.34M, up from 114,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Bancolombia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 65,371 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 247,076 shares. Moreover, Duff And Phelps Inv Management Com has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The California-based Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kanawha Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 58,989 shares. Amg Natl Trust Bank & Trust has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 52,028 shares stake. Forte Cap Limited Adv reported 39,038 shares. 82,818 are owned by Dean Associates Limited Liability Co. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability invested in 1.51M shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsr has invested 1.58% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 4,441 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Inv Counselors has 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rockland Tru Comm invested 1.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Company invested in 18,274 shares or 0.63% of the stock.

