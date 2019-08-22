Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Held by Tctc Holdings Llc; As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stock Rose, Concorde Asset Management Raised Holding

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 29,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 369,252 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91 million, up from 340,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.74. About 415,621 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 13,308 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 9,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.41. About 26,552 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 27,300 shares to 12.54 million shares, valued at $617.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,435 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,862 shares to 8,211 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,207 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

