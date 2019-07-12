Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Held by Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc; Steadfast Capital Management LP Increases Position in Citigroup (C)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 8,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,432 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 24,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.06B market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 28.81M shares traded or 187.46% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 360.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.68 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 10.64 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Revenue Revised to $17.5 Billion From $17.26 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video); 09/03/2018 – Carvana Coverage Assumed by Citigroup at Buy; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Banking Rev $4.82B; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of stock or 166,368 shares. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 644,845 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0.19% or 5.77M shares. Boston And Mngmt has 63,142 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. 83,766 were accumulated by Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Com. D E Shaw Inc owns 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.45 million shares. Arcadia Invest Management Mi holds 0.01% or 866 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.28% stake. Moreover, Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.19% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Miller Howard Investments Incorporated owns 125,331 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Roundview Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,432 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa reported 63,806 shares. Somerset Tru Communications owns 758 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 30,983 shares or 1.06% of the stock. The Colorado-based Shine Advisory Service has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $241.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,942 shares to 15,543 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) by 1.50M shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $25.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 661,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 9,017 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.68% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.33 million shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc holds 0.37% or 8.43 million shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 25.34M shares. Suntrust Banks holds 150,581 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 210,132 shares. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Limited Co has 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Private Tru Company Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 13,021 shares. Addison Capital has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Salem Invest Counselors has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Duff Phelps Investment Company holds 25,431 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Park National Corporation Oh holds 3,526 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 150 shares. Bluemar Limited Liability has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Co Of Vermont holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 17,367 shares.