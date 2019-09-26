Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Held by Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Strategic Advisors Cut Its Holding by $3.11 Million

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 16,471 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898,000, up from 10,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.4. About 311,219 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 42.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 22,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 30,624 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, down from 53,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.03. About 152,410 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten & Patten Tn has 10,230 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 2,220 are owned by West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 9,933 shares. Harris Ltd Partnership has 1.26% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12.56M shares. Tctc Ltd Company stated it has 400,954 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Headinvest Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,707 shares. Carroll Assocs reported 7,669 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 7.11 million shares or 0.96% of the stock. C Gru A S holds 0.35% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 516,015 shares. 843,656 are owned by Intll Gru. Amica Mutual invested in 0.31% or 45,357 shares. Pinnacle reported 0.25% stake. Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 3,958 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Lyft, GM Rise Premarket; Slack, Mallinckrodt Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does CVS Health Corporation’s (NYSE:CVS) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Apple, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Limited Co has invested 0.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 89,967 shares. Front Barnett Ltd Liability owns 0.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,128 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 5,577 shares in its portfolio. Nottingham Advisors holds 0.12% or 4,955 shares. Grassi Investment reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ims Mngmt stated it has 12,147 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 3.19 million shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 1.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 183,191 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 48,442 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Liability has 0.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ntv Asset Mgmt has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1.07M are owned by Haverford Tru.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy This If You Like Johnson & Johnson Stock But Hate the Lawsuits – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,551 shares to 31,870 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.