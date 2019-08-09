Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Held by Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc; Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Stake Boosted by Regents Of The University Of California

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 18,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 36,212 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 18,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 17.34 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to $1 Billion Fine in Settlement (Audio); 24/04/2018 – All 12 Wells Fargo director nominees elected, pay approved; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Details Risk Management Changes as OCC Settlement Looms; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS FINE REDUCED PREV. NET INCOME TO $5.1B; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 05/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett soothes investors fears of a trade war; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 94,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 356,541 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.23 million, up from 262,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 12.18 million shares traded or 40.47% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akcea Therapeutics Inc by 25,000 shares to 50,286 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,522 shares. Ledyard Bankshares holds 15,759 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs invested in 0.1% or 191,642 shares. Dodge Cox reported 0.88% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 22,341 shares. D E Shaw And Com Inc reported 0.1% stake. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Company invested in 10,645 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 1.41% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 170,004 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Llc accumulated 150,549 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Inc Ct holds 60,450 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 86,323 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 5,358 shares or 0% of all its holdings. & Company accumulated 2,445 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Meritage Port holds 0.38% or 68,910 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CVS Stock Is Worth Buying Ahead of Its Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump Administration Withdraws Drug Rebate Plan – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt has 1.90M shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp Ny accumulated 1.03% or 45,747 shares. Barnett And Incorporated owns 4,314 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0.51% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Heritage Investors Mgmt holds 0.58% or 200,916 shares. Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). M&R Cap Management Inc accumulated 45,817 shares. The Tennessee-based Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 0.97% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Diversified Trust invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 332,327 shares. Field And Main Financial Bank invested in 0.58% or 12,655 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins accumulated 55.04M shares or 3.39% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 12,745 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 46,665 shares.