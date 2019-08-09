Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Has Upped by Rodgers Brothers Inc; Havens Advisors Position in Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Lowered as Shares Declined

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 12,995 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – FITCH REVISES STEWART INFO SVCES’S RTG WATCH TO POSITIVE ON ACQ; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 07/03/2018 Stewart Adds Staff to Meet Growing Demands of Commercial Services in California and Washington State; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stewart Information Services Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 185.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 15,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 23,268 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 8,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.2. About 3.33 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yakira Capital Inc has 2.4% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Pnc Financial Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 2,107 shares. 73,305 were accumulated by Boston Partners. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 708 shares. Jet Cap Invsts Lp has invested 1.12% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 15,043 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 98,212 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Opus Capital Grp, Ohio-based fund reported 20,820 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 17,550 shares. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). 74,055 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Mig Cap Limited Com holds 4.66% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) or 805,237 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 36,599 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 5,954 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 80,478 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 176,760 were reported by Sit Invest Assocs. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.02% or 4,583 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 544 shares. Madison Investment Hldgs reported 94,685 shares. Rothschild Il reported 226,578 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 139,950 shares. Cohen Mgmt Inc holds 1.38% or 106,164 shares in its portfolio. Kiltearn Partners Llp accumulated 1.77 million shares or 2.71% of the stock. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.7% or 171,723 shares. Edgestream Partners LP has invested 1.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 11,451 are held by Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department. Nuveen Asset Ltd reported 74,331 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.18% or 149,829 shares. Arrow Fin, a New York-based fund reported 25,064 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 902,428 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.