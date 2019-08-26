Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Has Upped by Haverford Financial Services Inc; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 26,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 176,698 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, up from 149,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.76. About 4.77M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 76.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 71,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 22,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 93,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 3.43M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors has 1.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 154,875 shares. Joel Isaacson And reported 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mackay Shields Llc owns 346,768 shares. Tompkins Corp holds 2,560 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 26,653 shares. First Corporation In accumulated 1,749 shares. Blue Chip invested in 0.09% or 7,235 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability owns 251,903 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Markel invested in 0.25% or 275,000 shares. Adirondack Tru Company has invested 0.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 1.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blair William & Co Il has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Palouse Cap Mgmt, a Washington-based fund reported 82,495 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,379 shares to 70,099 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 6,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,112 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland And Commerce Counsel Adv owns 2,584 shares. Intact Inv invested in 65,500 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 233,326 shares. Moreover, Covington Investment Advisors has 0.94% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Mengis Management has 0.36% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 10,925 shares. Growth LP holds 1.14% or 310,000 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 605 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 133,194 shares. 23,278 were reported by Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 43,562 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na reported 0.19% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wade G W And accumulated 0.04% or 7,346 shares. Tealwood Asset Management holds 0.42% or 16,602 shares in its portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 1,922 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.