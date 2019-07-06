Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Has Lifted by National Asset Management Inc; American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holder Atria Investments Has Lowered Holding by $43.19 Million

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 56.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 6,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,131 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $925,000, up from 10,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 3.69 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 79.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 24,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,135 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92 million, down from 30,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $89.84. About 1.67M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $20.54 million activity. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $11.49 million. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset LP owns 149,192 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 332 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hemenway Com Limited Liability Corporation invested in 147,101 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Seabridge Limited Liability Corporation holds 200 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 23,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Argyle Cap Management Inc has invested 0.9% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The California-based Invest House Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability stated it has 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lee Danner And Bass holds 50,613 shares. Intact Inc stated it has 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Callahan Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 29,223 shares. Haverford Trust holds 1.53% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.53 million shares. Becker has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,607 shares to 875 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 8,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,621 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Value Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CVS Stock Has More Going for It Than Just a 3.69% Dividend Yield – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “CVS, Centers for Families and Children open workforce innovation and talent center – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.43M for 22.46 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Limited Co stated it has 16,948 shares. The New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Lc has invested 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 621 were reported by West Oak Cap Ltd Liability. 54,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Ltd. Icon Advisers holds 20,100 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 99,769 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tower Research Llc (Trc) invested in 11,415 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jump Trading Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 23,167 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 5.88M shares. Guardian Limited Partnership reported 0.74% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Barry Invest Advsr Ltd Llc reported 2,519 shares stake. Intrust Fincl Bank Na invested 0.41% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Fincl Ser has invested 0.82% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Albion Financial Group Ut holds 0.17% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 15,210 shares.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Utility Stocks With Years of Dividend Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Workday Inc (WDAY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy That Donâ€™t Care About Tariffs – Investorplace.com” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about American Electric Power Company Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.