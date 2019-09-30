Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Has Lifted by Farmers National Bank; Sector Gamma As Trimmed Its Position in Biogen (BIIB) by $8.17 Million

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 35,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 115,126 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.93 million, down from 150,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $234.81. About 536,056 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

Farmers National Bank increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank bought 9,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 27,582 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, up from 18,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 3.01 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Communications reported 200,731 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Cadian Lp accumulated 200,000 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). France-based Axa has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Psagot Inv House Limited reported 636,267 shares stake. Lesa Sroufe & holds 0.6% or 12,355 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fosun Interest Limited accumulated 7,612 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gw Henssler & Assoc Ltd reported 1.5% stake. Cadence Bancorporation Na owns 18,220 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.24% or 186,542 shares. 140,038 are held by Salem Invest Counselors. Selway Asset Mgmt owns 54,433 shares. The California-based Scharf Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.81% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mengis Cap owns 28,535 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $622.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 45,870 shares to 102,913 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 34,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 27,515 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bp Public Ltd Co reported 20,000 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 0.23% or 59,359 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Limited Liability Corp holds 14,291 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.24% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moors & Cabot holds 1,078 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.18% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 107,206 shares. 8,345 are held by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Citadel Advisors stated it has 15,109 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 45,393 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division invested in 0.05% or 1,603 shares. Tobam reported 117,561 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.12 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.