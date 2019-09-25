Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Boosted by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc; Ajo LP Has Boosted Holding in Berkley (W R) (WRB) by $1.13 Million

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 41,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 250,167 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.63M, up from 208,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.95. About 2.80 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Berkley (W R) Corp (WRB) by 20.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 17,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 100,826 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65 million, up from 83,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Berkley (W R) Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.65. About 149,230 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $564.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,087 shares to 76,054 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 49,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,548 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health rises on favorable court ruling in Aetna deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Gp owns 22,682 shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 354,636 shares. Pzena Inv Ltd invested 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Strategic Financial Services has invested 0.47% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Community Fincl Bank Na reported 25,838 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Arga Investment Mngmt LP owns 20,850 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.05% stake. Pittenger Anderson invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.08% or 644,242 shares. Moreover, Westport Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 1.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). M&T Comml Bank holds 0.31% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Northeast Invest Mgmt holds 1.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 243,670 shares. Drexel Morgan And has 3,966 shares.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.