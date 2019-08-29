Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined While Camarda Financial Advisors Has Lifted Position by $1.48 Million; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Beach Investment Counsel Has Cut Position by $2.95 Million

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 86.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 2,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 17,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $227.53. About 2.60M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 3.20 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Savings Bank And accumulated 7,929 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Insight 2811 holds 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,583 shares. Wade G W And has invested 0.75% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il stated it has 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 52,109 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. 143,181 are owned by Creative Planning. Cetera Advisor Network Limited accumulated 31,483 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Maryland-based Pinnacle Advisory Gru has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Trust Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.5% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Northern invested in 18.12M shares. First Merchants Corp accumulated 30,155 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Eidelman Virant Cap invested 1.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,682 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $52.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 655,182 shares to 2,892 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 7,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,850 shares to 62,234 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).