Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Upped Holding by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Declined; Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Shareholder Capital International Sarl Has Raised Holding

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $551.97. About 106,637 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 211.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 19,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 9,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 6.13 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 22,220 shares to 72,967 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 25,020 shares to 75,825 shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 36,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,638 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.