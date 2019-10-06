Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Has Increased Its Stake; Eaton Plc (ETN) Position Has Boosted by Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,100 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, up from 29,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.70 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 507.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 745,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 892,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.34 million, up from 146,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 1.54 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Limited owns 53,442 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2.98 million shares. Highstreet Asset holds 20,723 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Communication, a Washington-based fund reported 29,745 shares. Lodestar Counsel Llc Il has 12,400 shares. 19,315 are owned by Argi Investment Services Ltd Liability. California State Teachers Retirement holds 2.25 million shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hap Trading Ltd stated it has 241,057 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.23% or 3.33 million shares. Coatue Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 1.08 million are held by Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp. Augustine Asset Mgmt has 9,770 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Highlander Capital Management Limited Com holds 1.4% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 42,255 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.27% or 1.93 million shares.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $211.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 22,525 shares to 50,442 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,947 shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 109,374 shares to 7.83 million shares, valued at $255.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU) by 311,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

