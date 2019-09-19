Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Has Lifted Position; As Illumina (ILMN) Valuation Declined, Tekla Capital Management Lowered Stake

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc. (ILMN) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 39,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 198,471 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.07 million, down from 237,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $303.01. About 906,989 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,100 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, up from 29,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.26. About 4.72M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $211.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,703 shares to 71,546 shares, valued at $26.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,575 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27M for 53.73 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

