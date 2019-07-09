Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Wade G W & Trimmed Position; Leavell Investment Management Has Increased Dominion Res Va New (D) Stake by $857,736

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,791 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 5,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.16. About 3.18 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 20,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,246 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 167,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 5.82 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,111 shares to 87,486 shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,551 shares, and cut its stake in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Management Lc holds 0.09% or 42,869 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark State Bank Department holds 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 3,135 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 448,450 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 72,749 shares or 1% of its portfolio. First Utd Bancorp Tru holds 1.09% or 22,982 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 20,836 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 69,851 are owned by Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp. Farmers Tru invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bridges Inv Management owns 13,018 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Llc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Comerica State Bank reported 237,292 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.05% or 457,011 shares in its portfolio. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn reported 0.15% stake. Gw Henssler And Associate holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 140,467 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 23,863 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $11.49M was sold by MERLO LARRY J. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Murphy Capital Mngmt invested in 3,769 shares. Chickasaw Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,933 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1,484 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Trust Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sigma Planning stated it has 49,427 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Guardian Capital Advisors LP has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 11,343 were reported by Bridges Inv. Regentatlantic Capital Limited holds 0.48% or 127,875 shares in its portfolio. 17.15M were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 17,459 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co owns 544 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 98 shares. Mirador Partners Limited Partnership owns 4,014 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 255,828 shares to 427,853 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 49,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 812,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.18 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.