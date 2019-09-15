Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Has Lifted Its Holding; Coldstream Capital Management Position in Nordstrom (JWN) Has Decreased by $562,743

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 968,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 8.93 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $486.41M, up from 7.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 4.48M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Men in St. Louis Falsely Accused of Stealing; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BUYS RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COS. BEVYUP & MESSAGEYES; 13/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s Men’s Store Is A Cut Above Department Store Competitors, But Will Shoppers Show Up? — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Believes Nordstrom Is Well Positioned to Capitalize on Future Opportunities to Gain Market Share; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Terminates Talks With Nordstrom Family Regarding Potential Going Private Transaction; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordstrom May Be Pressured, Industry Down This Quarter

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 820,296 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $202.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 91,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,884 shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M Hldgs Secs owns 37,247 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas holds 0.65% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 157,120 shares. Blue Fin Capital holds 20,134 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 29,425 shares. Moreover, Boston Research & Mgmt has 1.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 62,213 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 564,805 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 2.06 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Farmers Fincl Bank holds 0.79% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 27,582 shares. Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd stated it has 25,300 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 177,675 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Ledyard Bankshares has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Motco accumulated 59,523 shares.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.79M for 12.99 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Management Ab reported 0% stake. Patten & Patten Tn invested in 6,800 shares. 11,106 were accumulated by Caxton Associate L P. Jane Street Group Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Willis Invest Counsel holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 527,300 shares. Fmr Llc has 2,505 shares. Horizon Ltd Co invested in 13,680 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 69,544 shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.22% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Com reported 15,872 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Walleye Trading Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 108,259 shares. Tcw Group Inc holds 0.01% or 15,365 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Kbc Nv reported 0.04% stake.