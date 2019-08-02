Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Violich Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $760,603; Kentucky Retirement Systems Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Has Cut by $365,904 as Stock Value Declined

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 14,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 223,975 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 209,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 3.60M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 14.06 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF SELLING ITS HEADQUARTERS PROPERTY ON EAST 42(ND) STREET; 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS: Trading Near Historic Lows Here – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS and Merck – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Turnaround Plan May Be ‘Good Enough,’ But Timeline Is The Question – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teewinot Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2,910 shares. Moreover, Cypress Cap Limited has 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability reported 9,766 shares stake. Tig Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.47% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14.52 million shares. Fosun International Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,862 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0.05% or 12,112 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Advisors holds 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 6,581 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Com reported 77,030 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Company holds 1.67% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 17.15M shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 44,740 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.41% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brookmont Cap Mgmt owns 0.17% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,184 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct holds 0.03% or 3,725 shares. Crestwood Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 244,676 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lvw Advisors Lc has invested 0.95% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kentucky Retirement has invested 1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 885,005 were accumulated by Van Eck Assocs Corporation. Middleton And Com Ma reported 48,625 shares. The Illinois-based Old Republic Intll Corporation has invested 1.54% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 1.36 million shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. North American Mgmt has invested 1.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eagle Asset owns 1.94M shares. Atwood Palmer Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moon Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Hudock Group Llc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 83,727 shares. Assetmark reported 0.32% stake. 151,479 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. Fairview Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,789 shares.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 174 shares to 18,040 shares, valued at $32.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.