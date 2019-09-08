Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Twin Securities Has Lowered Holding as Shares Declined; As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock Rose, Meeder Asset Management Lifted Its Holding by $2.02 Million

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 27,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 536,407 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93 million, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 80,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 251,419 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 170,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.76. About 4.77 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net $704M; 22/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MB Financial, Inc. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Speedway Convenience Stores, Fifth Third Bank and Cardtronics Partner to Place Fifth Third Brand on Over 800 ATMs; 21/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: Fifth Third spends $4.7 billion for #Chicago’s MB Financial; 22/05/2018 – KBRA Comments on the Proposed Acquisition of MB Financial, Inc. (MBFI) by Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB); 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Signals Resurgence of Banker Confidence — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 48C; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO ENSURE REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVES OBTAINED & ASSESSED ACCURATE DATA CONCERNING RECOMMENDED VA EXCHANGES

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 28,024 shares to 32,310 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG) by 16,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,855 shares, and cut its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.23B for 8.79 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.