Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Increased Its Stake by $470,110 as Shares Declined; Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Holder Boothbay Fund Management Boosted Its Holding by $476,616 as Shares Rose

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 73.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has risen 0.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. On Friday, March 1 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4.