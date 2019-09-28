Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Upped Its Stake by $2.16 Million; As Sempra Energy (SRE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Neuberger Berman Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $17.66 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 128,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $299.33M, down from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $144.48. About 1.25M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 505,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.52M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12 million for 25.62 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,703 shares to 354,055 shares, valued at $670.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 14,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

