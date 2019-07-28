Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its Stake by $19.35 Million; Rbo & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by $3.22 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 365% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 365,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40M.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & by 15,351 shares to 164,597 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Ptnrs Lc holds 32,841 shares. Adirondack Rech & Mgmt holds 0.25% or 7,950 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp reported 0.06% stake. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il has 1.07% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Da Davidson And accumulated 57,482 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma owns 6.03 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. C Grp Holdg A S invested 0.41% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 24,956 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc reported 346 shares. Savant Capital Ltd has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Credit Agricole S A invested in 0% or 1,800 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 203,484 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 182,901 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invests stated it has 1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Services stated it has 0.53% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Caprock Grp Inc invested in 21,382 shares. Windward Ca, California-based fund reported 372,010 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.47M shares. Ftb Inc invested in 12,112 shares. Investment House Lc has 27,870 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moneta Gru Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,188 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 278,525 were reported by Bb&T. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il owns 49,940 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 47,073 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 14,543 are owned by Cim Investment Mangement.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 135,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $14.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 205,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.